Grey Cup 2018 means busiest weekend ever for Edmonton Airbnb rentals

This past weekend may have been all about football, but the Grey Cup also created big business for short-term accommodation rentals.

Airbnb hosts in Edmonton opened their homes to the most guests ever over the Grey Cup weekend.

The company said nearly 600 Airbnb hosts rented out their properties to visitors from across Canada last weekend. It was the largest weekend in the platform’s history in Edmonton, and was a 101 per cent increase in guest arrivals compared to the same weekend last year.

Guests came from across the country, but the most common cities were Calgary, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg and Edmonton.

The average booking size was two guests and the typical booking length was for three nights.

Over the course of Grey Cup weekend, about 2,000 guests used Airbnb rentals, which translated to more than $180,000. The average cost of a rental was $70 per night.

“Airbnb is providing important supplemental income for families in Edmonton to help them make ends meet,” said Alex Dagg, director of public policy for Airbnb in Canada. “We are thrilled that our hosts allowed more people to enjoy the Grey Cup while also helping to support the local economy.”

The platform said 49 per cent of booked guests were between the ages of 30 and 49. Nearly 10 per cent of hosts over Grey Cup weekend were seniors and five per cent were hosts sharing their property for the first time, Airbnb said.