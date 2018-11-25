Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders face off in 106th Grey Cup

The 106th Grey Cup is underway in Edmonton between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The game began Sunday evening at Commonwealth Stadium to a sold-out crowd of over 55,000, with millions more estimated to be watching the game on television.

Ottawa and Calgary last faced each other in the 2016 Grey Cup, when Ottawa beat out the Stampeders 39-33.

The Stampeders played the Grey Cup as well in 2017, when they lost to the Toronto Argonauts.

Former Stampeder Rob Cote says he thinks the two straight losses will aid the team, rather than hinder them.

“I think it’s something that they will not have forgotten,” said Cote, a former running back with the Stampeders, in an interview Sunday on Global News Morning.

“There’s a lot of guys on that team that played in the last two [Grey Cup] games and know the mindset.”

Calgary last won the Grey Cup in 2014.

The Grey Cup not only includes the game on Sunday, but also Grey Cup festivities that began on Wednesday and will wrap up Sunday night with the winner being crowned.

Organizers estimate 500,000 fans will take in the game and festival, equaling an $80 million injection into the local economy.

