Guelph man arrested following reports of a gun-related downtown disturbance

Guelph police say a 33-year-old man is facing charges after they were called to the downtown core for reports of a disturbance involving a gun.

Police said the call came in at around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, but three people had fled the area in a vehicle when officers arrived.

READ MORE: SIU investigating weekend crash in Guelph that left driver with serious injuries

Police caught up with the three individuals on Cambridge Street and arrested them at gun point. One man attempted to run away, but police said he was quickly taken into custody.

Two were released without any charges and the third was charged with breach of recognizance.

Police said officers did not find a gun or any weapon.