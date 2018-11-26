Boy, 13, dies in head-on collision in Stanstead

A 13-year-old boy is dead following a head-on collision in Stanstead Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Highway 143, near the intersection of Chemin Curtis.

The Sûreté du Québec said a car driven by a man veered into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with another vehicle.

The victim and a 12-year-old were passengers in the man’s car. All three were taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The teen passed away in hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital. Her injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

Police said it is not yet known how or why the car deviated into the other lane.

Highway 143 was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.