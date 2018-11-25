Calgary Flames rout Arizona Coyotes 6-1 as coach hit by puck in face

Noah Hanifin and Mark Jankowski each scored twice, former Coyotes goalie Mike Smith just missed his 38th career shutout and the Calgary Flames routed Arizona 6-1 on Sunday.

Smith, making his first start in five games, made 28 saves in his first win since Nov. 1.

Calgary led 6-0 before Clayton Keller scored for Arizona with 6:16 remaining.

Three of the Flames’ goals were short-handed. The Coyotes have allowed five short-handed goals in their last two games.

Sean Monahan and T.J. Brodie also scored for Calgary. The Flames rebounded from a loss at Las Vegas on Friday night and have won four of five. Arizona has lost four in a row, counting in overtime loss, and has been outscored 11-2 in the two games since goalie Antti Raanta returned after missing eight games with a lower-body injury.

Calgary coach Bill Peters wasn’t around to watch about 10 minutes of the game after he was hit in the left jaw with a puck while standing in his customary spot in the bench area early in the second period.

He needed eight stitches and returned late in the period.