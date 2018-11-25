Former Calgary Stampeders running back believes past Grey Cup heartbreak will help team

The lasting memory of two straight Grey Cup losses will benefit the Calgary Stampeders heading into Sunday’s final against the Ottawa Redblacks, according to a former player with the team.

“I think it’s something that they will not have forgotten,” said Rob Cote, a former running back with the Stampeders, in an interview Sunday on Global News Morning.

“There’s a lot of guys on that team that played in the last two [Grey Cup] games and know the mindset.”

READ MORE: Football, festivities and food: Grey Cup 2018 stats and facts

Cote played in five Grey Cups during his 11 seasons with the Stampeders. He captured championship rings in 2008 and 2014.

“The Grey Cup week itself, there’s a lot that happens, a lot of media. Nothing’s normal from a regular practice week,” Cote said.

“That will be less shocking this time to a lot of guys, a lot more normal, and I think that will help a lot.”

Cote retired in January after playing 179 regular season games in the CFL. The Stampeders made the playoffs in every year of Cote’s career, which he said helped him develop a championship mentality as a young player.

“We won one in 2008, which was my second year, and then you’re chasing that the whole time,” Cote said.

“I think it’s a huge benefit to the young guys to come into a system to see everybody with that approach, that we’re trying to do something great every year.”

READ MORE: Calgary Stampeders fullback Rob Cote announces retirement

Cote, who played in the last two Grey Cup finals, said he plans to take in this year’s game at home in a much quieter setting than Commonwealth Stadium, where the final will be played.

“I invited my brother over and that’s it,” Cote said.

“I want to root and cheer, but it’s still a little close to home. I need to just do it on my own speed.”