Local high school football players to represent Guelph at Grey Cup

The 106th Grey Cup takes over Edmonton this weekend, but a couple of Guelph high school football players will be looking forward to another game as they make their way to Alberta’s capital.

Jakob Tomas of the St. James Lions and Sam Cross of the Centennial Spartans have both been selected to the Nissan All-Canadian Titan team and will play in an exhibition game in Edmonton on Saturday.

Tomas and Cross are among 70 players from across Canada who were selected out of 200 nominations for their “exceptional traits, both on and off the field.”

Cross is a Grade 12 defensive back and hopes to play university football next year at McMaster, but he said he will play Saturday’s game as if it’s his last.

“I’m going to put my heart out on the field,” he said in a phone interview.

Cross said winning the local district title in 2015 with the Spartans is the highlight that sticks out when he looks back on his football career so far.

“Just an extremely fun night,” he said, admitting he didn’t actually play in the game. “But even from the sidelines, it was the most exciting thing I’ve ever experienced.”

Cross said the other memory is playing in this year’s District 10 finals, which they ultimately lost 50-16 to Tomas’ St. James Lions.

Tomas was placed into the quarterback position after the starter went down with a broken leg earlier in the season.

“I wanted to give my team the best opportunity to win D10, so I just worked hard at quarterback to be the best I could possibly be,” he said.

Along with Saturday’s exhibition game, Cross and Tomas will meet some CFL alumni and attend the Grey Cup on Sunday between Calgary and Ottawa.

