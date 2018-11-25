Montreal police investigating fatal fire in Côte-des-Neiges

Montreal police are investigating after a fire tore through a two-storey residential building in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough Sunday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the two-alarm fire broke out at 6:40 a.m. in a four-unit building on Appleton Avenue not far from Decelles Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered an unconscious man inside one of the apartments.

The 66-year-old was taken to hospital, where he later died.

A firefighter was also injured during the intervention. He suffered a broken arm and leg after falling through a hole, likely caused by the blaze.

Brabant said there were no other injuries.

The building was safely evacuated, and residents were taken in by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but Brabant said it does not appear to be criminal.

Investigators are at the scene to gather elements that might help them understand where and how the fire started.