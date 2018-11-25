Patrik Laine nets five goals as Jets defeat St. Louis Blues 8-4

ST. LOUIS – Patrik Laine scored five goals Saturday in the Winnipeg Jets‘ 8-4 victory at St. Louis, two short of a 97-year-old NHL record.

It was the 61st five-goal game in league history. Darryl Sittler of the Toronto Maple Leafs was the last player to score six goals in a game, on April 22, 1976, against Boston.

Brandon Tanev, Blake Wheeler, and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Jets, who snapped their first two-game losing streak of the season.

Laine’s five goal outburst gives him a league-leading 16 goals in 10 November games.

Joe Malone, who played in the early days of the NHL with the Montreal Canadiens, scored seven goals in a game with the Quebec Bulldogs in January 1920. He also had a six-goal game and three five-goal games.

Laurent Brossoit allowed four goals on 27 shots for his first career win against St. Louis. He improved to 4-1-1.

Vladimir Tarasenko, David Perron, Ryan O’Reilly, and Pat Maroon scored for the Blues.