November 25, 2018 8:26 am
Updated: November 25, 2018 8:27 am

Black man killed by cop during Alabama mall shooting had gun permit: father

The father of a black man killed by a police officer during an Alabama mall shooting says his son had a permit to carry a weapon for self-defence.

Twenty-one-year-old Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. was fatally shot by a police officer responding to the Thanksgiving night shooting that wounded an 18-year-old and 12-year-old. Hoover police initially thought Bradford, who was carrying a handgun, was responsible. Authorities later said it was unlikely that Bradford had done the shooting.

Bradford’s father, Emantic Bradford Sr., spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday night from his family’s home. He said it was hurtful that police portrayed his son as the shooter.

The family wants to know if there is police body camera footage from the shooting. Hoover police have not confirmed to the Associated Press whether such footage exists.

