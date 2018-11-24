Winnipeg man arrested after making threats, bringing gun into youth centre

A Winnipeg man is in custody after making threats and bringing a loaded gun into a youth resource centre on Friday night, according to police.
Police received a report of a man walking in the 400 block of Selkirk Avenue with a firearm and making threatening comments around 9:20 p.m. A short time later, police said a second call came in, reporting the man was now inside a youth resource centre asking to use a phone.
Officers, along with the K9 unit and tactical support team, were called to the scene and arrested a 27-year-old Winnipeg man. The suspect was allegedly carrying an improvised pipe gun, loaded with a 12-gauge shotgun shell. Three additional 12-gauge shotgun shells were also seized.
The suspect is facing several firearm-related charges and was detained in custody.
