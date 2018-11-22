Winnipeg police follow footprints in snow to bust two in large in cigarette heist

An early-morning robbery at a Henderson Highway convenience store Nov. 12 has led to two arrests, but Winnipeg police are still looking for the third suspect.

Police say a disguised, armed man entered the store around 4:30 a.m. and demanded cigarettes before fleeing in a stolen getaway vehicle.

The vehicle was located by police near Alfred Avenue and Sinclair Street, at which point one man jumped out and ran from police while the vehicle, with two occupants, sped away.

The man on foot was arrested after a short chase and found with a number of packages of cigarettes.

Police say they later found the vehicle near Gilbert Street and Burrows Avenue, and followed footprints from the vehicle to arrest a woman.

READ MORE: Masked bandit captured after taking off with convenience store cash register

Duane Steven Bonefant, 35, faces charges of robbery, disguise with intent, possessing property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Cherlyn Maude Lambert, 22, is charged with robbery, fleeing from a peace officer, possessing property obtained by crime, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving without a license.

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the third suspect, who they have named as Adrian Harold Traverse, a 32-year-old Winnipegger.

Traverse is described as 5’9″ and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: Winnipeg’s Meth Crisis Part 2: Fueling Crime