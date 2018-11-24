Man shot and killed at South Keys Shopping Centre

Ottawa police say a man has been shot and killed at South Keys Shopping Centre Friday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers and paramedics were called to the Bank Street shopping plaza at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, who police haven’t identified, was found outside in the parking lot.

The spokesperson said investigators are still working to notify the man’s next of kin.

As of late Friday night, police didn’t release suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.