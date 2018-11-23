‘I’ll drop you here’: Video shows cab driver demand cash or threaten to end ride

As delays continue to mount in implementing ridesharing in B.C., another Vancouver man is coming forward with a problem taxi experience.

The issue this time? A demand for payment in cash, or a threat to refuse service — a violation of B.C.’s Taxi Bill of Rights.

Farhan Mohamed, the editor-in-chief of online publication Daily Hive captured the incident in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday night.

Another day, another ridiculous #Vancouver taxi story. Mid-ride driver told us machine didn’t work, asked us how we were paying. After saying we didn’t have enough cash to cover, he tried to kick us out. He then told us to carry cash next time. Because, you know, 2018. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/oaPFkWxBxY — Farhan Mohamed (@farhanmohamed) November 23, 2018

Mohamed was taking the Vancouver Taxi Co. cab from Yaletown to Coal Harbour with a friend, and had intended to pay by credit card.

But midway through the ride, he says the driver told them it was to be cash only.

WATCH: (Aired Dec. 11, 2017) Growing backlash over taxi service refusal video

READ MORE: Vancouver taxi driver refuses to drive man home because New Westminster is ‘too far’

When Mohamed told the driver he only had $5 on him, he says the driver threatened to end the ride.

“I looked in my wallet, I said, “Five bucks, what am I supposed to do? Can you just drop us because we’re midway and your machine stopped working,’ and he said, ‘No, I’ll drop you here.'”

The taxi’s wireless payment terminal had failed — a part of a widespread outage for such machines across the city that evening.

Vancouver Taxi general manager John Palis declined to be interviewed on camera but said by phone that in such a circumstance, drivers are supposed to use an old-fashioned manual credit card imprint device.

READ MORE: ‘Pay now or get out’: Vancouver man says cab dumped him, sped off with door open

He said if the driver didn’t have any of the slips, he should have called dispatch for instructions.

LISTEN: Farhan Mohamed explains his taxi experience on the Lynda Steele Show

“He turned the light on, he stopped the cab and he was basically going to say, ‘Get out of my cab,'” he said, adding he was eventually able to persuade the driver to finish the ride.

Mohamed says that option was never presented, and the driver appeared serious about forcing him to exit.

“Thankfully, he ended up dropping us, even though it seemed like he was going to stop a couple ways before we got there.”

WATCH: (Aired June 13, 2018) TV host denied cab service, takes to social media

He added that the driver told him that he should have kept cash on him.

READ MORE: Ride refusal: Jillian Harris says cab driver denied her a trip from Port Moody to downtown Vancouver

Palis told Global News that under no circumstances should a passenger have been told to pay cash or get out, adding, “Once I find out who this [driver] is, I’ll be having a chat with him.”

Complaints about drivers who refuse certain payment methods are a common refrain from Metro Vancouver taxi passengers, despite clear provincial rules on the matter.

The industry has also faced repeated complaints about drivers refusing to take passengers because the trip is too far.

For Mohamed and his readers, this most recent experience is once again fueling outrage over the NDP government’s repeated delays on ridesharing which could arrive in 2019, or could take even longer.