Recipe: Scallop crudo with sauce vierge, courgette and basil puree
Are you a seafood lover? You won’t want to miss this recipe.
This light and bright scallop crudo recipe is simple to make, and will be sure to wow your guests.
Liam Breen, chef and owner of Vancouver’s Verre Restaurant is here to show you how to do it.
Ingredients
Scallops
- 6 pieces scallops (horizontally cut in half)
- 3 Tbsp. sauce vierge*
- 3 Tbsp. basil & courgette puree*
- 4 Tbsp. breadcrumbs*
- Juice of 6 Limes
- 5 Tbsp. Champagne vinegar (store-bought will do)
- salt to taste
- red veined sorrel
Sauce vierge
- 2 Tbsp. chopped Kalamata olives
- 1 Tbsp. diced tomatoes
- 1 Tbsp. diced shallots
- 1 Tbsp. chopped tarragon
- Juice of half fresh orange
- ¼ cup olive oil
- salt to taste
Basil & Courgette Puree
- 1 piece green zucchini cut into thin discs
- 1 cup picked basil leaves
- ½ cup diced shallots
- 1 tsp. garlic
Method
Sauce Vierge
Combine all ingredients and stir well to incorporate.
Basil & Courgette Puree
- Sautee zucchini with shallots and garlic on medium heat until it starts to sweat and become translucent (approx. 5 minutes).
- Transfer all ingredients to a blender and blend until you reach a smooth consistency.
- Season with salt and chill.
Breadcrumbs
- Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat with a splash of vegetable oil.
- Tear sourdough into small pieces.
- Toss breadcrumbs into pan and brown to desired crispness. Sprinkle finished breadcrumbs in parsley.
Scallops
- Toss scallops into lime juice and Champagne vinegar.
- Let sit for 5-minutes.
- Dot puree on plate and place the scallops around the puree to create a nice design.
- Drizzle remaining juice onto plate and spoon sauce vierge over top of dish ensuring not to have too much concentrated in one area.
- Sprinkle parsley with breadcrumbs and grate orange zest on top
- Add red veined sorrel as garnish.
