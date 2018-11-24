Recipe: Scallop crudo with sauce vierge, courgette and basil puree

Are you a seafood lover? You won’t want to miss this recipe.

This light and bright scallop crudo recipe is simple to make, and will be sure to wow your guests.

Liam Breen, chef and owner of Vancouver’s Verre Restaurant is here to show you how to do it.

Ingredients

Scallops

6 pieces scallops (horizontally cut in half)

3 Tbsp. sauce vierge*

3 Tbsp. basil & courgette puree*

4 Tbsp. breadcrumbs*

Juice of 6 Limes

5 Tbsp. Champagne vinegar (store-bought will do)

salt to taste

red veined sorrel

Sauce vierge

2 Tbsp. chopped Kalamata olives

1 Tbsp. diced tomatoes

1 Tbsp. diced shallots

1 Tbsp. chopped tarragon

Juice of half fresh orange

¼ cup olive oil

salt to taste

Basil & Courgette Puree

1 piece green zucchini cut into thin discs

1 cup picked basil leaves

½ cup diced shallots

1 tsp. garlic

Method

Sauce Vierge

Combine all ingredients and stir well to incorporate.

Basil & Courgette Puree

Sautee zucchini with shallots and garlic on medium heat until it starts to sweat and become translucent (approx. 5 minutes). Transfer all ingredients to a blender and blend until you reach a smooth consistency. Season with salt and chill.

Breadcrumbs

Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat with a splash of vegetable oil. Tear sourdough into small pieces. Toss breadcrumbs into pan and brown to desired crispness. Sprinkle finished breadcrumbs in parsley.

Scallops

Toss scallops into lime juice and Champagne vinegar. Let sit for 5-minutes. Dot puree on plate and place the scallops around the puree to create a nice design. Drizzle remaining juice onto plate and spoon sauce vierge over top of dish ensuring not to have too much concentrated in one area. Sprinkle parsley with breadcrumbs and grate orange zest on top Add red veined sorrel as garnish.

