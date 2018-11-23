Crime
November 23, 2018 7:45 pm

Suspect found hiding in classroom ceiling after lockdown at northern Alberta college

By Online Supervisor  Global News

File: Alberta RCMP

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED/File
A A

Two people are facing a slew of charges after an ordeal that led to the lockdown of a Lac La Biche college on Thursday.

At around 10:30 a.m., RCMP were conducting an operation in attempts to arrest a 25-year-old man wanted for several property crime offences, including a chop shop operation in Beaver Lake.

Story continues below

The suspect was spotted Thursday morning in a stolen truck, police said in a media release Friday afternoon. Officers, a police dog unit and an RCMP helicopter were used in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which fled at a high speed.

Police said they did not pursue the truck on the ground for public safety reasons, but the helicopter continued to follow the vehicle from the sky.

The truck continued to drive dangerously through Lac La Biche, police said, running red lights, stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic.

A spike belt was used to finally stop the truck, but the driver and a passenger in the vehicle fled from police.

The passenger was quickly arrested, but the driver ran into the nearby Portage College.

READ MORE: Lockdown at Lac La Biche school ends after police arrest 2nd suspect

The college was put on lockdown and surrounding schools were placed on hold and secure while police swept the building to find the suspect.

The man was eventually located and arrested; he was hiding in the ceiling of a classroom.

“The public did a fantastic job at remaining calm and assisting us during this ordeal,” Const. Guillaume Wilson said.

“This incident could have lasted much longer had it not been for the quick response from the staff and students at Portage College, as well as the help from our other emergency service partners.”

Derek Gladue, the man police were originally trying to track down, was previously wanted on the following charges:

  • Assault on a police officer with a weapon
  • Several counts of possession of property obtained by crime
  • Flight from police
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Breaking and entering
  • Mischief over $5,000
  • Possession of break-in instruments
  • Failing to attend court
  • Altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number
  • Fraudulent concealment
  • Dangerous driving
  • Failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance

Gladue, of Beaver Lake, is now facing the following new charges related to Thursday’s incident:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Mischief over $5,000
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
  • Flight from police
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance
  • Driving while unauthorized

James Lameman, 25, of Beaver Lake, has also been charged with several offences, including:

  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Flight from police
  • Failing to comply with conditions
  • Resisting a peace officer

Gladue remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on Tuesday.

Lameman was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Dec. 3.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta crime
Alberta rural crime
Derek Gladue
James Lameman
Lac La Biche
Lac La Biche college
Lac La Biche college lockdown
Lac La Biche police chase
Police Chase
Portage College
Portage College lockdown
school lockdown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News