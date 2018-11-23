Suspect found hiding in classroom ceiling after lockdown at northern Alberta college

Two people are facing a slew of charges after an ordeal that led to the lockdown of a Lac La Biche college on Thursday.

At around 10:30 a.m., RCMP were conducting an operation in attempts to arrest a 25-year-old man wanted for several property crime offences, including a chop shop operation in Beaver Lake.

The suspect was spotted Thursday morning in a stolen truck, police said in a media release Friday afternoon. Officers, a police dog unit and an RCMP helicopter were used in an attempt to stop the vehicle, which fled at a high speed.

Police said they did not pursue the truck on the ground for public safety reasons, but the helicopter continued to follow the vehicle from the sky.

The truck continued to drive dangerously through Lac La Biche, police said, running red lights, stop signs and driving into oncoming traffic.

A spike belt was used to finally stop the truck, but the driver and a passenger in the vehicle fled from police.

The passenger was quickly arrested, but the driver ran into the nearby Portage College.

The college was put on lockdown and surrounding schools were placed on hold and secure while police swept the building to find the suspect.

The man was eventually located and arrested; he was hiding in the ceiling of a classroom.

“The public did a fantastic job at remaining calm and assisting us during this ordeal,” Const. Guillaume Wilson said.

“This incident could have lasted much longer had it not been for the quick response from the staff and students at Portage College, as well as the help from our other emergency service partners.”

Derek Gladue, the man police were originally trying to track down, was previously wanted on the following charges:

Assault on a police officer with a weapon

Several counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Flight from police

Resisting a peace officer

Breaking and entering

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Failing to attend court

Altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number

Fraudulent concealment

Dangerous driving

Failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance

Gladue, of Beaver Lake, is now facing the following new charges related to Thursday’s incident:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Mischief over $5,000

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police

Resisting a peace officer

Failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance

Driving while unauthorized

James Lameman, 25, of Beaver Lake, has also been charged with several offences, including:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Flight from police

Failing to comply with conditions

Resisting a peace officer

Gladue remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on Tuesday.

Lameman was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Lac La Biche provincial court on Dec. 3.