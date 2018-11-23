B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon released, parole board warns of ‘potential for violence’

Newly released documents from the Parole Board of Canada show officials had significant reservations about the release of notorious B.C. gangster Jarrod Bacon.

Bacon was released from prison on mandatory statutory release on June 14, though his release documents were only made available this week.

He was serving a 12-year sentence, later upgraded to 14 years on appeal (minus time served) for conspiracy to traffic cocaine, on a 2012 conviction.

Under Canadian law, offenders must be allowed to serve the final third of their sentence in the community unless the Correctional Service of Canada can prove the offender is likely to commit specific high-risk crimes.

However, Bacon’s parole documents reveal serious concerns on the part of officials that he has “ingrained criminal values which are persistent and aggravating,” and that his file demonstrates an “ongoing potential for violence and recidivism.”

“You are described by your caseworkers as an individual dedicated to a lifestyle focussed on crime,” reads the document.

“By your own admission, as indicated in your file, you have the same type of mentality as you had prior to your incarceration.”

Bacon was previously released in 2017 due to an error. However, he was arrested months later for violating his release conditions. His release was revoked, but Bacon successfully appealed, arguing the Board didn’t have the power to revoke a release that never should have happened.

“The fact that you were found in a strip club that is known to be frequented by members of organized crime, you were accompanied by an individual with ties to organized crime and drug trafficking, you gave a false identity to police and were very aggressive with them by trying to break the window of the police vehicle in which you were detained, indicates to the board that your criminal values remain the same,” said the board of his 2017 release.

The board also noted Bacon had participated in multiple violent assaults while incarcerated, one of which resulted in him being transferred to a maximum security prison.

The documents say that while a statistical assessment of Bacon’s case found him of a low-to-moderate risk, his caseworkers disagree, and that he remains a “high public safety risk.”

“The Board further notes with concern your involvement in street gangs and organized crime, as you are a member of the Red Scorpions and the Bacon Brothers. You are considered to have ongoing influence in the gang environment and violence is implicitly linked to this environment,” the report reads.

Bacon was released on a number of conditions, including residing in a halfway house or community correctional centre for a minimum of six months, avoiding drugs and alcohol and providing financial disclosures to his parole officer.

His current location is protected by privacy legislation.