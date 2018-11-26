Veteran, author, Twitter sensation Harry Leslie Smith in Belleville Hospital in critical condition

He’s captured the attention of the online world with the hashtag #HarrysLastStand.

Harry Leslie Smith, 95, a Second World War veteran, author and Twitter sensation chose to use his numbered days to raise awareness about the struggle of refugees and the poor, as well as social democracy.

WATCH: Harry Leslie Smith on living history

Smith is now in hospital, but even that isn’t stopping him from spreading his message.

READ MORE: Anti-poverty activist and author Harry Leslie Smith, 95, critically ill in Ontario hospital

According to Smith’s son, John, his father was brought to Belleville General Hospital earlier in the week after a fall.

“He’s still in ICU, it’s still a critical situation,” the younger Smith said. “He’s holding his own. He’s gained I’d say a couple of inches of ground, which is remarkable and wonderful and that sort of thing.”

Harry's is to be moved shortly to ICU. I can not express enough thanks to everyone at Belleville General Hospital because all of them do excellent work under the most trying of circumstances. #IStandWithHarry — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 21, 2018

At 95, Smith continues to fight the good fight and does so very publicly on social media, having garnered nearly a quarter million Twitter followers. Among them are some high-profile people like Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who wished him the very best.

Harry’s journey and courage have inspired so much love and kindness on this site, and in the real world too. Thank you for taking us along – we’re pulling for you. https://t.co/N6AVk9knaP — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 21, 2018

John Smith, who has been tweeting regular medical updates on his dad, spoke about his father’s popularity.

“It’s because his message of returning the world back to a time when there was more concern,” John said. “There was less populism, this idea of social democracy where everybody in the community was part of a greater thing and a greater good that they did through working together.”

Harry Leslie Smith has authored a number of books on the Great Depression and the Second World War. His latest, published last year, is called Don’t Let My Past Be My Future: A Call to Arms.

Harry had to have a bronchoscopy over the weekend, a procedure his son described as one more step of his father’s “battle with death.” As of Monday, it seems Harry is still fighting.

The doctors believe Harry has a chance to survive intact so a feeding tube was inserted into him to give him the strength he needs to continue his battle with death and perhaps beat him one last time. #IStandWithHarry — Harry Leslie Smith (@Harryslaststand) November 25, 2018