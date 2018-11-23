2 teens arrested in alleged assault at Chatham-Kent cenotaph

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested two teenagers in connection to an alleged assault near a cenotaph the day before Remembrance Day.
A 66-year-old Dover Township man had been standing vigil near the cenotaph in Chatham around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10 when police say he was approached by two young men and a woman whom he didn’t know.
Police allege the man was assaulted after a verbal argument broke out. The three fled the scene before police were contacted.
On Friday, police announced a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from Chatham had been charged with assault in the incident. Both were released and have a court date on Dec. 10.
The man did not require medical attention.
READ MORE: 22 people sickened by E. coli in romaine lettuce, Canadian officials say
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.