2 teens arrested in alleged assault at Chatham-Kent cenotaph

Police in Chatham-Kent have arrested two teenagers in connection to an alleged assault near a cenotaph the day before Remembrance Day.

A 66-year-old Dover Township man had been standing vigil near the cenotaph in Chatham around 9 p.m. on Nov. 10 when police say he was approached by two young men and a woman whom he didn’t know.

Police allege the man was assaulted after a verbal argument broke out. The three fled the scene before police were contacted.

On Friday, police announced a 15-year-old and 16-year-old from Chatham had been charged with assault in the incident. Both were released and have a court date on Dec. 10.

The man did not require medical attention.

READ MORE: 22 people sickened by E. coli in romaine lettuce, Canadian officials say