Lindsay residents pepper sprayed during break-in: Police

Several residents were pepper sprayed following a reported break-in in Lindsay on Thursday night.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police responded to a reported break-in at a Victoria Avenue South residence around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a lone man “forced his way” into the residence and deployed pepper sprays at the occupants.

“The culprit searched the residence for money, although appears to have left empty handed,” police stated.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, six feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.