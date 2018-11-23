Tires slashed, school tagged by graffiti in southeast Calgary vandalism spree

Calgary police are looking to the public for help in their investigation into vandalism that saw a number of vehicles and a school targeted overnight Wednesday.

Police said “unknown culprits” targeted a three-block stretch in Douglasdale and MacKenzie Lake sometime between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said 13 people along the 14,000-block of Mount McKenzie Drive S.E. reported damage to their vehicles including slashed tires, broken mirrors and graffiti.

Graffiti was also found on a nearby residence and school, police said.

A navy blue hatchback vehicle was seen fleeing the scene, which officers are calling a suspect vehicle and hope to identify.

Police ask anyone who has yet to report property damage to contact them. Anyone with information on the incidents, or CCTV footage from the area showing suspicious activity, is asked to contact them at 403-266-1234 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.