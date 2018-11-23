Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal resigned over ‘gambling problem’: PMO

The Prime Minister’s Office says former Liberal MP Raj Grewal‘s abrupt resignation on Thursday was because of a “gambling problem.”

In a statement released on Friday, officials said Grewal, who represented the Toronto-area riding of Brampton East, is currently receiving treatment. Questions were raised about whether police have launched investigations into the politician.

“Earlier this week, Mr. Grewal told us that he is undergoing serious personal challenges, and that he is receiving treatment from a health professional related to a gambling problem that led him to incur significant personal debts,” said a spokesperson for the PMO in an email.

“Based on these circumstances, we agreed that his decision to resign as Member of Parliament for Brampton East was the right one. We hope he receives the support he needs.”

The statement continued, adding “we are not aware of an investigation by the Peel Regional Police. We are aware of inquiries by the RCMP regarding the circumstances that were the subject of a complaint to the Ethics Commissioner about Mr. Grewal earlier this year.”

Global News contacted Peel Regional Police to ask if an investigation is ongoing. The service said it does not confirm the names of individuals who may be under investigation unless charges are laid.

Grewal, a lawyer who was elected in 2015, announced in a statement on Thursday that he was resigning due to “personal and medical reasons.”

“This has been a decision I’ve struggled with for some time now and one I made with great difficulty and real sadness. But I feel I need this time to focus on my health and family,” the statement said.

“I am grateful for your unwavering support over the past three years. Brampton East is and will always be a special part of my life. I will continue to work for this community and am hopeful I will have the opportunity to serve you again.

Global News attempted to contact Grewal for comment on the PMO statement.