Crime
November 23, 2018 1:41 pm
Updated: November 23, 2018 1:42 pm

Police officer describes crime scene on day Richard Oland’s body discovered

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dennis Oland and his wife Lisa walk to the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
A Saint John, New Brunswick, police officer is describing the crime scene the day multi-millionaire businessman Richard Oland’s body was discovered.

Const. Duane Squires told the murder trial of Dennis Oland, Richard’s only son, today that he answered a 911 call about a man found not breathing on the morning of July 7th, 2011.

He says he was struck by a pungent odour that he described as — quote — “the distinct smell of death.”

He says there was no use considering life-saving procedures – Oland was lying face down by his desk, with severe gashes to the back of his head and surrounded by a wide pool of coagulated blood.

Dennis Oland is on trial for the second-degree murder of his father.

Prosecutors say Richard, who was worth an estimated $37 million, was killed “in a rage” by Dennis, who was “on the edge financially.”

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dennis Oland
Oland
Richard Oland

