Police officer describes crime scene on day Richard Oland’s body discovered

A Saint John, New Brunswick, police officer is describing the crime scene the day multi-millionaire businessman Richard Oland’s body was discovered.

Const. Duane Squires told the murder trial of Dennis Oland, Richard’s only son, today that he answered a 911 call about a man found not breathing on the morning of July 7th, 2011.

He says he was struck by a pungent odour that he described as — quote — “the distinct smell of death.”

He says there was no use considering life-saving procedures – Oland was lying face down by his desk, with severe gashes to the back of his head and surrounded by a wide pool of coagulated blood.

Dennis Oland is on trial for the second-degree murder of his father.

Prosecutors say Richard, who was worth an estimated $37 million, was killed “in a rage” by Dennis, who was “on the edge financially.”