November 23, 2018 10:26 am

Highway 401 ramps to Cedar Creek Rd./Waterloo Rd. 97 closed

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The exits off Highway 401 to Cedar Creek closed are closed.

Those planning a trip to or from Ayr over the next 48 hours will likely need to alter their route.

The Highway 401 westbound off-ramp to Cedar Creek Road/Waterloo Road 97 has been closed, according to the MTO.

The eastbound exit has also closed and will not reopen until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

The road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Friday and will close again Saturday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use the exits at either Oxford Road 29 or Homer Watson Boulevard to continue their journey.

