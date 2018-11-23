Highway 401 ramps to Cedar Creek Rd./Waterloo Rd. 97 closed

Those planning a trip to or from Ayr over the next 48 hours will likely need to alter their route.

The Highway 401 westbound off-ramp to Cedar Creek Road/Waterloo Road 97 has been closed, according to the MTO.

The eastbound exit has also closed and will not reopen until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

#Roadwork: #Cambridge #HWY401 WB Off ramp – Cedar Creek Rd / Waterloo Rd 97 (268km) NB/SB, closed in both directions daily from 6am to 3pm Nov 23rd & 24th, 2018. — 511Ontario (@511Ontario) November 23, 2018

The road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Friday and will close again Saturday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use the exits at either Oxford Road 29 or Homer Watson Boulevard to continue their journey.