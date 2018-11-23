Highway 401 ramps to Cedar Creek Rd./Waterloo Rd. 97 closed

Those planning a trip to or from Ayr over the next 48 hours will likely need to alter their route.
The Highway 401 westbound off-ramp to Cedar Creek Road/Waterloo Road 97 has been closed, according to the MTO.
The eastbound exit has also closed and will not reopen until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
The road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Friday and will close again Saturday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use the exits at either Oxford Road 29 or Homer Watson Boulevard to continue their journey.
