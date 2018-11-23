Canada
Northeast Calgary home damaged in blaze, pickup truck driven into house

A fire caused serious damage to a home in northeast Calgary near 4 Avenue N.E. and Maidstone Drive N.E. A truck appeared to have smashed into the home as well.

A fire caused serious damage to a home in northeast Calgary on Thursday night and a pickup truck could be seen inside the house, appearing as though it had driven into it.

As of just before midnight, police and fire officials had yet to comment on what happened but a Global News crew at the scene, in the area of 4 Avenue N.E. and Maidstone Drive N.E., said it appeared the truck smashed through the wall of the home.

Witnesses said the driver was a man and that he fled the scene. It was not clear if the truck crashed into the home before, during or after the fire.

Shortly before midnight, the blaze had been extinguished.

A large police presence surrounded the home and a police helicopter could be seen overhead.

It was not clear if anybody had been injured as a result of the fire or the crash.

More to come…

–With files from Global News’ Blake Lough

