CTrain traffic stalled after truck strikes train, 2 other vehicles, crashes into building

A man was taken to hospital after a CTrain collision in southeast Calgary Thursday.

Police said a pickup truck was driving east on 36 Avenue S.E. at about 11:30 a.m. at the same time a CTrain was crossing.

The vehicle appears to have gone through the intersection and was clipped by the CTrain, police said, causing it to crash into a couple of vehicles in the nearby Heninger Toyota parking lot.

READ MORE: Calgary Stampede 2018: Getting to and from the grounds and festivities

It then crashed into the dealership itself.

Police said it’s believed the driver may have been suffering from a medical condition. He was taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The Calgary Police Service’s traffic unit was on scene as of 12:30 p.m. The investigation will include collision reconstruction, police said.

The intersection of 36 Avenue and Burnsland Road S.E. was closed as of 12:30 p.m. and Red Line CTrain traffic was shut down in both directions.

That means delays for many people heading to the Calgary Stampede grounds.

Calgary Transit tweeted it had deployed shuttle buses to the Chinook and Victoria Park Stampede LRT stations to get riders to their destinations.

#CTRiders #RedLine Due to an accident CTrains coming from Tuscany will be running all the way till Erlton stn and CTrains coming from Somerset will run till 39 ave stn. Shuttle buses have been arranged between Chinook & Stampede stn and you can catch them at Macleod Trail. pic.twitter.com/Ke6XVdm16I — Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) July 12, 2018

The manager at Heninger Toyota told Global News that in addition to the two vehicles outside the dealership, five others inside were also damaged.

CTrain users can find updates on the Calgary Transit Twitter account.