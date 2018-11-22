Alabama mall shooting suspect dead in pre-Black Friday incident, reports say
The shooting suspect is dead in an incident that happened at an Alabama mall on the night before Black Friday, police said.
Police in Hoover, Ala. confirmed to Al.com that the suspect was dead following what appeared to be an officer-involved shooting at the Riverchase Galleria.
Three people were hurt following what witnesses described as two rounds of gunfire, WBRC reported.
Several police were gathered outside the mall on Thursday night.
The incident unfolded close to a JC Penney store, WVTM reported.
Another witness speaking to Al.com heard numerous shots before people started leaving the mall via an entrance close to a Journey’s store.
The City of Hoover tweeted that police had the incident under control.
All were advised to avoid the mall area at this time.
