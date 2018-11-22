Justin Trudeau says he hopes deal can be reached to end Canada Post strike

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still hopes agreements can be struck to end mail disruptions across the country.

The remark comes after the Liberal government introduced back-to-work legislation that could force striking Canada Post employees to put down their picket signs.

But while he concedes legislating an end to a labour dispute is never the best option, Trudeau says his government must act.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a back-to-work bill in the House of Commons, but stressed the government would hold off debating it to give a special mediator time to settle the labour dispute.

Critics complain the move has undermined the collective-bargaining process just a day after Morton Mitchnick resumed efforts to break the impasse between the Crown corporation and its employees.

A vote on a motion to speed the legislation through the Commons could come as early as tomorrow.