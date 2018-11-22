Canada
November 22, 2018 8:13 pm

Justin Trudeau says he hopes deal can be reached to end Canada Post strike

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Feds order end to Canada Post strike, infuriating workers

A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still hopes agreements can be struck to end mail disruptions across the country.

The remark comes after the Liberal government introduced back-to-work legislation that could force striking Canada Post employees to put down their picket signs.

Story continues below

But while he concedes legislating an end to a labour dispute is never the best option, Trudeau says his government must act.

READ MORE: Senate preparing for rare weekend sitting to pass Canada Post back-to-work bill

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu tabled a back-to-work bill in the House of Commons, but stressed the government would hold off debating it to give a special mediator time to settle the labour dispute.

Critics complain the move has undermined the collective-bargaining process just a day after Morton Mitchnick resumed efforts to break the impasse between the Crown corporation and its employees.

WATCH: Canada Post employees protest Trudeau’s visit to Calgary

A vote on a motion to speed the legislation through the Commons could come as early as tomorrow.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
back to work legislation
Canada Post
Canada Post Strike
Canada Post Workers
Canadian Postal Workers Union
Mail Workers Strike
Postal Strike
Postal Workers Strike
Trudeau Canada Post

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News