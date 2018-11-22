$11-million firing range announced for Joint Task Force X facility

Dozens of Canadian Armed Forces soldiers and politicians met at CFB Kingston on Thursday to announce the construction of an indoor live-fire training range that will be installed at the Joint Task Force X facility.

Mark Gerretsen, MP for Kingston and the Islands, announced the 25-metre indoor range on behalf of Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

According to National Defence, the range will have lane firing at fixed targets and simulated moving targets, as well as simulated operational scenarios requiring a quick response.

The government awarded two contracts to Dymech engineering of Greely, Ont., a total value of $11.8 million.

“It was just over $11-million and this is to construct the firing range in order to get the necessary tools to advance the work of JTFX members so they can be properly trained,” Gerretsen said.

This type of training is something that Lt.-Col. Mark Mahood says will enhance the shooting skills of the intelligence collection teams.

“The use of weapons or shooting for our intelligence collection team is a last resort but we want to be prepared for those contingencies regardless what happens,” Mahood said.

Mahood continued by saying that the range will benefit the soldiers in more ways than just shooting practice; it will allow soldiers to spend more time in Kingston and less time away from their families.

National Defence says it wants to ensure all soldiers are prepared for any mission releasing this statement from Minister Sajjan:

“Through our defence policy, Strong, Secure, Engaged, our government is ensuring that the women and men of our Canadian Armed Forces are provided with the tools and equipment they need to do the important work we ask of them. Equipment like this new modular indoor live-fire range provides the Canadian Armed Forces with an excellent opportunity to train and grow, and will ensure they are prepared to achieve success in any mission they might undertake.”

The range is expected to be finished in fall 2019.