Union angry as CFB Kingston cleaning jobs to be privatized

The Union for National Defence Employees is upset after they say the federal government plans to privatize unionized cleaning positions at CFB Kingston.

The union says nearly 100 jobs would be lost through attrition.

“Basically this whole base, which consists of roughly 80 buildings, will eventually be cleaned out by contractors as opposed to public servants,” Local 641 president Rej Bruneau said.

His union represents cleaning staff who work in Canadian Forces Bases around the country. Bruneau says the move contradicts what the Trudeau Liberals promised when they were elected.

“PM Trudeau quoted in his platform that he wants to keep the public service as friendly and be friendly to us, and this is in no way friendly to us.”

Brudeau says the swift measure is much faster than they expected.

“The union is seeing an accelerated rate to this. We’re actually seeing that this was planned over 10 years. But the figures are being escalated and contractors will take a stronger hold, quicker than we originally thought,” Bruneau said.

“People in the community, spend money here, get involved in the community, live here in the city of Kingston.”

In a statement released to Global News from the Department of National Defence, officials said their goal is to maintain quality of care for the base.

“We are confident that site support services will continue to be provided in the most efficient and professional manner in order to guarantee adaptable and reliable facilities and infrastructure for our personnel.”

The action has been taken at other Canadian Forces Bases around the country. Seven unionized cleaners were given notice at CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia, with their positions ending next month.

A letter signed by the Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan, stated the cuts were due to financial pressures. But in an email statement to Global News, from CFB Kingston Base Commander Colonel Kirk Gallinger, he says it was not implemented as a cost cutting measure.

“CFB Kingston decided to move in this direction to increase flexibility in meeting cleaning requirements as the needs of the base change.”

The commander goes on to say the funding currently set aside for cleaning positions will be reinvested into new full-time public service jobs. In addition to this there will be options for those who want to continue in another field.

“There is a civilian training in place for those that do wish to pursue new skill sets to move to different positions in the public service.”

Bruneau said officials with the Union for National Defence Employees and the Public Service Alliance of Canada are meeting with MP Mark Gerretsen on Tuesday. Bruneau says their goal is to pitch an alternative business plan to the government, in hopes of changing their mind.

“We’re hoping that our business case with public service will keep the standard up, pride in the work, will keep a safe work place and good living wages in the city of Kingston.”