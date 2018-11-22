Suspect sought after armed robbery reported at Rectory Street variety store

City police are on the lookout for a suspect following a reported armed robbery last week at a variety store in east London.

Police said they were called to an unspecified variety store on Rectory Street around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 15.

According to investigators, a man entered the business and allegedly brandished a black handgun and pointed it at the clerk, demanding cigarettes and money.

Few other details are known about the incident. Police would not provide a specific location for where the alleged robbery took place.

The suspect in the case is described as wearing a skeleton mask and a black coloured winter jacket with the hood up. The suspect is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a slim build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).