‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,’ Warner Bros. settle with Satanic Temple over goat-headed statue

The Satanic Temple (TST) and producers of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have reached a settlement in the lawsuit over the statue of goat deity Baphomet that’s used as a set decoration in the Netflix series many times throughout the episodes.

TST sued Netflix and Warner Bros. earlier this month “for appropriating our copyrighted monument designed to promote their asinine Satanic Panic fiction,” according to TST’s co-founder, Lucien Greaves

For purposes of comparison… pic.twitter.com/AZJvmq1Cks — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) October 30, 2018

READ MORE: ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ threatened with legal action by Satanic Temple

Warner Bros. confirmed the settlement to the Hollywood Reporter but declined to comment further.

TST lawyer Stuart de Haan released a statement on Wednesday in regards to the settlement.

WATCH BELOW: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina trailer

Haan said that Netflix has to acknowledge copied elements of the Baphomet statue in the credits of episodes that have already been filmed.

“The Satanic Temple is pleased to announce that the lawsuit it recently filed against Warner Bros. and Netflix has been amicably settled. The unique elements of the Satanic Temple’s Baphomet statue will be acknowledged in the credits of episodes which have already been filmed. The remaining terms of the settlement are subject to a confidentiality agreement,” he said.

In the statement, the temple said that it has received a large amount of hate in recent weeks.

“I have gotten quite a bit of hate mail from people seemingly basic enough to conceive of the situation as one in which a large powerful Satanic organization is using its might to bully an uncertain and innocent teenage witch who has just been newly exposed to the wide, cruel world,” the statement reads.

“The truth is, it is a poor commentary upon our entire culture, in my eyes, that media overwhelmed this copyright claim, relative to which the coverage of our rally in Arkansas, which confronted still unresolved questions about the continued American dedication to Liberal Democracy, received sparse reporting for a day.”

READ MORE: Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested on racketeering, firearm charges

Greaves took to Twitter on Nov. 21 to say that the “press can now stop pretending this was unique… or even interesting.”

“So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims. Press can now stop pretending this was unique & momentous, or even interesting. So, too, hopefully ends the parade of stupidity from online amateur legal experts,” he wrote.

So ends one of the most overpublicized of copyright claims. Press can now stop pretending this was unique & momentous, or even interesting. So, too, hopefully ends the parade of stupidity from online amateur legal experts.https://t.co/eSg1fl3sdv — Lucien Greaves (@LucienGreaves) November 21, 2018

The original lawsuit alleged that four episodes of the show featured a Baphomet statue that bore a striking resemblance to one created by the temple. TST’s statue cost about $100,000 to build and drew upon inspiration from iconography dating back to the 19th century. Their statue was built in 2013 and 2014.

At the beginning of November, Haan shared a portion of the original demand letter with the Hollywood Reporter.

“By way of background, my client is struggling to overcome centuries of stigma surrounding their religious symbolism,” writes de Haan.” My client has expended considerable efforts in the design and creation of their particular expression of Baphomet, the goat-headed deity represented by this monument. This statue is an original work and, until now, has been associated exclusively with The Satanic Temple all around the world. This has deep religious significance to my client’s organization.”