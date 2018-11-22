Crime
Dennis Oland’s second-degree murder trial enters second day

Dennis Oland arrives at the Law Courts in Saint John, N.B., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

The second day of Dennis Oland’s second-degree murder trial has resumed with testimony from Maureen Adamson, Richard Oland’s longtime assistant.

Dennis Oland is accused of killing his father Richard Oland, a Saint John businessman and member of the prominent Maritime beer-brewing family.

Richard Oland was struck 45 times, mostly on the head, with a weapon that has never been identified or found. He was found lying in a pool of blood in his Saint John office on the morning of July 7, 2011.

