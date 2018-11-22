Guido Amsel sentencing to be live-streamed today

The sentencing for a man convicted of sending letter bombs to a Winnipeg law office and his ex-wife will be live-streamed Thursday.

Guido Amsel was found guilty in May on a number of charges in relation to bombs sent by mail in 2015, and another sent in 2013 meant to kill his ex-wife.

His sentencing hearing was delayed when he fired his old lawyers after his conviction.

The Crown began by asking for a life sentence with no parole eligibility for ten years on Oct. 3.

Maria Mitousis, who was the target of one of the bombs sent in July 2015, explained the toll the incident has taken on her life.

Mitousis lost her right hand when the letter bomb addressed to her detonated, and she said she is worried about her left hand, hoping it doesn’t weaken as she gets older.

She called Amsel a coward multiple times, and said while she’s open to forgiveness, now is not that time as he has not accepted responsibility for his crimes nor expressed remorse.

“After this is over, I will forget him,” she said.

