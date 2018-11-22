Good Samaritan wanted after items stolen from elderly woman in Belleville

Belleville police are on the lookout for a woman who allegedly stole items from an elderly woman’s home.

Police say the elderly woman had fallen while walking on the street Wednesday evening, when a passerby, the suspect, assisted her and walked her back to her home.

However, the elderly woman says the suspect started snooping around her home, against her wishes. And once the suspect left, the woman realized she was missing medication, jewelry, a bank card, and cellphone.

Police say they’re in the process of obtaining surveillance footage from stores where the bank card was used later that night.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years of age with a pierced eyebrow.