3 charged with drug trafficking in Trenton

Three people from Belleville have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking.

The Ontario Provincial Police say they executed a search warrant on Tuesday targeting the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

Jessie Wahl, Krystal McCautley and Josh Cormier, all of Trenton, are charged with possession of opioids for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, as well as property obtained by crime.

All were released on a promise to appear in court next month.