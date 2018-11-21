9 people facing charges after ‘bonafide kidnapping’ in northwest Calgary

Calgary police say investigators were able to confirm there was intent to kidnap in an incident that began on Tuesday in the northwest community of Brentwood.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said that a call came in at about 3 a.m. the day before from someone claiming a family member had been assaulted and was being held against their will.

“Calgary Police Service officers immediately began to investigate the complaint as it was believed it to be a bonafide kidnapping situation,” the CPS said.

Officers worked with family members of the victim to negotiate his release. CPS said several resources were involved in locating the victim and ensuring his safe return, including the negotiations team, K9 unit and the HAWCS helicopter.

The victim, who is now being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, was located nearly a day after the call came in — at 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At the same time, officers arrested several suspects from a home in Brentwood.

More suspects were arrested shortly after at a hotel in the northeast community of Horizon.

CPS said as of 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, it wasn’t clear if the victim and suspects were known to each other, adding that was part of the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are collecting evidence from three separate locations, police said.

Charges are pending against nine people. Police said they expect to officially lay charges against them on Thursday.

CPS said it’s not believed any other suspects are at large.

“Police would like to remind the public that situations such as this are rare, targeted events, as were the circumstances in this case,” CPS said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.