Canada
November 21, 2018 10:50 am

Crash closes Highway 41 south of Wakaw, Sask.

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Highway 41 south of Wakaw is expected to be closed for several hours after a crash between a car and a semi.

File/Global News
A A

A crash between a car and a semi has closed Highway 41 south of Wakaw, Sask.

RCMP said the collision happened roughly 8 kilometres south of the community Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Minor injuries for students, drivers after crash between school bus and SUV

No other details have been released. There was a fog advisory in place at the time of the collision and the highway hotline reported icy conditions.

Police said the highway is blocked and detours are in place.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours while an RCMP forensic reconstructionist investigates.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 41
Highway 41 Collision
Highway 41 crash
Highway 41 Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP
Wakaw
Wakaw RCMP
Wakaw Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News