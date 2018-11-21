Crash closes Highway 41 south of Wakaw, Sask.

A crash between a car and a semi has closed Highway 41 south of Wakaw, Sask.

RCMP said the collision happened roughly 8 kilometres south of the community Wednesday morning.

No other details have been released. There was a fog advisory in place at the time of the collision and the highway hotline reported icy conditions.

Police said the highway is blocked and detours are in place.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours while an RCMP forensic reconstructionist investigates.