One person has died in hospital after serious crash in early November

The driver of a car that hit a tree in an early morning crash on Nov. 6 has died from his injuries.

At around 3:45 a.m. police received a report of a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Winnipeg Street, where a vehicle struck a tree.

The driver a 21-year-old man from Quebec suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and died of his injuries in hospital on Nov. 10.

The two passengers remain in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police will not release the identity of the victim.

Anyone with information to add to this investigation is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

