Claire Samson says she wants to stay in politics despite not being minister

Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Claire Samson returned to the National Assembly Tuesday, the first time since she walked out of the swearing-in ceremony for her own party.

The day-long pre-session caucus meeting was Samson’s first since the CAQ officially formed the provincial government. She publicly expressed her disappointment at not being named a cabinet minister and she later told media she was even considering resigning.

The MNA for Iberville suffers from epilepsy and has been away on sick leave.

She now says if she gets a clean bill of health from her doctor at her next appointment in the middle of December, she will remain an MNA until the end of her mandate.

“It’s normal,” Samson said. “Everybody wants to be a minister and everybody has a sector in which they feel they could perform more, but that’s just a disappointment.”

“You know what? I would have liked to have children, so that’s a disappointment, but it’s not going to happen at my age, so you have to live with it.”