CAQ MNA Claire Samson mulling stepping away from politics

Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Claire Samson is said to be mulling over her career in politics, less than a month after the provincial election.

In a phone interview with the Canadian Press, Samson said she was distraught after having been passed over for a cabinet position.

WATCH: Iberville MNA Claire Samson shares a moment with François Legault while being sworn into the National Assembly

Samson was last seen at the National Assembly last Thursday when Premier François Legault unveiled his cabinet.

She left the ceremony early after being excluded from a ministerial position.

La députée @clairesamsoncaq a quitté de façon impromptue, hier, le salon rouge et ce durant l’assermentation du conseil des ministres. Que s’est-il passé? Question de @RaquelGlobal à @francoislegault « it’s normal…a lot of people have high expectations “#ASSNAT #polqc pic.twitter.com/wWyMsh4KpC — JVV (@merjvv) October 19, 2018

When asked about her abrupt departure, Legault said he understood her disappointment. “It’s normal, a lot of people have high expectations,” he said.

The Iberville MNA was first elected in 2014 and re-elected on Oct. 1. With a background as a high-profile executive in media circles, Samson believed she would be a shoe-in for communications minister.

It is not known when Samson will return to the Quebec legislature.

Her riding office has confirmed with Global News, the MNA is on sick leave for an undetermined period.

— With files from Global’s Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press.