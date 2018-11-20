Overlooked clause derails Habitat for Humanity affordable housing project in Halifax

Five acres of land belonging to Habitat for Humanity isn’t going to be developed into a 78-unit affordable housing community as immediately as the not-for-profit group had intended due to a clause restricting development that recently came to light.

The overlooked covenant was brought forward by Paradigm Investments who previously owned the land in question.

When they sold it to Cadillac Developments in 1994, a clause restricting the property to R2 zoning was put in, limiting the land to buildings like duplexes and forbidding multi-rental units like apartments.

The information was missed when Cadillac signed over the land to Habitat for $1, six years ago.

“When the property was purchased by Habitat in 2012, the covenant didn’t appear anywhere on the deed,” said Steve Adams, District 11 Coun. Steve Adams.

“We have a number of Habitat homes in our community and this is an opportunity for another 78 families to own their own home.”

Habitat for Humanity said in a statement that they have retained legal counsel after attempts to come to a resolution were unsuccessful.

They intend to file a court application with the aim of going forward on what they call the largest affordable housing community in the country.

Adams said he’s offered to help the two parties come to an agreement and hopes one can be reached without it becoming a legal matter.

“Hopefully, this will come to a conclusion that is without courts, without lawyers and with a settlement that is suitable for all,” he said.

