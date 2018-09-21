Habitat for Humanity struggling with constant stream of construction material theft

A Winnipeg charity is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled after nearly two dozen thefts from their construction sites.

Crews are dealing with the aftermath of multiple thefts of material and equipment from its build sites around Winnipeg, Michelle Pereira, spokesperson for Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, told 680CJOB.

READ MORE: Women gain valuable skills as part of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba Build Blitz

It started in May when thieves twice raided their build site on Bannatyne Avenue, swiping sheets of OSB and rigid insulation.

Thieves then grabbed scaffolding, lumber and a generator from their sponsored home on Alfred Avenue.

The latest theft happened three days ago at one of the charity’s active builds on Cathedral Avenue. Thieves have pried open U-Haul’s and stolen equipment and damaged and vandalized windows.

Thieves are pillaging properties after crews leave for the day and one of the main targets: copper wiring, said Pereira.

READ MORE: Year-long copper wire theft investigation leads to arrest of 2 Alberta men

Copper wiring is often stolen to be re-sold as scrap metal.

Thieves have made off with more than $25,000 worth of materials from different locations, she said, for a total of 23 police reports so far, said Pereira, not including the time and labour dealing with the thefts.

“It’s progressively gotten worse,” she said, adding Habitat for Humanity are taking every precaution they can to prevent the thefts, including locking up materials and only bringing in what they need for the day.

“We have heavy-duty locks on these doors, and they’re destroying them.”

Thieves are even taking materials when they’ve been installed, especially copper wiring. “They rip it out,” she said.

“The negative impact of this theft includes a delay in the build schedule, volunteers were not able to build, tools and equipment will need to be replaced which puts a significant financial strain on the organization.”

Pereira said if anyone hears or spots something happening, they should call 911. “The police are very aware of what’s happening.”

-With files from The Start 680CJOB

WATCH: Winnipeg police say meth partly to blame for copper theft