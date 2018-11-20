Weather
November 20, 2018 12:51 pm
Updated: November 20, 2018 12:58 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: fog advisory issued for Saskatoon area

By Reporter  Global News

Dense fog near a slow moving front has developed in the Saskatoon area on Tuesday morning.

SkyTracker Weather
A fog advisory was issued for the Saskatoon area Tuesday morning, with near zero visibility expected at times.

Saskatoon forecast

Tuesday

It was a foggy start to Tuesday.

A fog advisory was issued in the morning for Saskatoon and surrounding area, as well for the Battlefords and Lloydminster.

A foggy view outside the tower camera on Tuesday morning.

SkyTracker Weather

SkyTracker Weather

Visibility has been significantly reduced from dense fog.

SkyTracker Weather

The fog will persist for most of the morning before gradually thinning out this afternoon, with temperatures falling to -5 C.

Wednesday

Saskatoon is in for a midweek warm up, as Wednesday’s expected daytime high is +2 C.

Although it’ll be a cloudy start to the day, skies will clear later in the afternoon.

Thursday – Friday

The warming trend will continue on Thursday, with an expected daytime high of +3 C.

Temperatures will then start to cool off as we move into the weekend. Friday’s daytime high is forecast at -1 C.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The November 20 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid near Humboldt.

Tuesday’s Your SK was taken by Brenda Reifferscheid near Humboldt.

Brenda Reifferscheid / Viewer Submitted

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

For weather on the go download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

