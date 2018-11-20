Former Manitoba CFS mentor behind bars for child sex assault

A Winnipegger who previously worked as a volunteer youth mentor for Child and Family Services has been arrested for sex offences involving two 7-year-old children.

Winnipeg police said their Child Abuse Unit was investigating incidents that took place between April 2017 and April 2018, while the accused was volunteering for CFS and mentoring a 7-year-old.

Police say the accused took the victim to his home where the offences took place on five separate occasions.

During that investigation, police learned of similar incidents that occurred in 2014, while the accused was working for a non-profit youth mentoring organization.

Guillaume Meisterhans, 35, who also ran a French-language tutoring program during this time period, turned himself in to police in July 2018. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

On Nov. 10, Meisterhans was again charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in connection with the second victim.

He was detained in custody.

