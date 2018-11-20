Hamilton Police looking for robbery suspect caught on video

Hamilton Police are looking for a robbery suspect caught on a surveillance video.
READ MORE: Businesses evacuated after ‘training bomb’ found in Oakville dumpster
On the morning of Nov. 9, police say a man armed with a knife entered the Big Bee convenience store on Cannon Street and demanded cash from the register.
After getting some money, police say the suspect fled southbound on Wentworth Street.
The suspect is described as white, five feet six inches tall, with an average build.
He was wearing green/black camouflage scarf (covering the lower part of the face), a black sweater with hood up, black pants, black gloves, and grey/white sole running shoes.
READ MORE: Hamilton police say missing 11-year-old boy has been found safe
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Adam Krasulja #344 at 905-546-8935 or Det. Sgt. Emidio Evangelista at 905-546-2991.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.