Hamilton police searching for missing 11-year-old boy

Hamilton police are looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Christopher Gagnon was last seen Monday at 3:20 p.m. at Ray Lewis Public Elementary School near Rymal Road and Upper Wentworth Street on the South Mountain.

#HamOnt, we need your help in locating a missing child. Christopher Gagnon, 11, was last seen at Ray Lewis Elementary School earlier school. https://t.co/3E0JzcrPBI pic.twitter.com/iCJkUAzVIn — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 19, 2018

He is described as five-feet tall, 65 pounds, and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say Gagnon also has a scar on his nose and two earrings in his left ear.

He was last seen wearing black jogging pants with red marks, a black Under Armour shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt with red lining.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Gagnon. If you see him or have any information, you are asked to contact Division 30 Uniform Patrol Staff Sergeants office by calling 905-546-3886.