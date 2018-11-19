Shots fired at Kingston General Hospital, 1 injured: Kingston police

Kingston police rushed to Kingston General Hospital on Monday evening after two shots were fired in the emergency department, according to Sgt. Jay Finn, leaving one with minor injuries.

Finn said an inmate from Millhaven Institution was brought to emergency for a medical reasons. At some point a struggle ensued between a guard and the inmate and according to Finn, the inmate allegedly grabbed the gun and two shots were fired — one person waiting in the emergency area was shot and received non-life-threatening injuries, but had to go into surgery.

Finn says the incident happened some time after 6 p.m. on Monday evening. Some parts of emergency were closed due to the incident but were quickly reopened when the inmate was detained.

Finn gave a lot of credit to the guards who came with the inmate as well as security officials at the hospital who were able to deal with the incident quickly.

Finn said couldn’t give any more information since the investigation is ongoing.

@KingstonPolice are currently investigating a major incident at Kingston General Hospital. There is No threat to public safety. More information from our Major Crimes Unit to follow. #ygk — Cst Fil Wisniak (@kp_beatcop) November 20, 2018

