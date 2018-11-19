Sports
November 19, 2018 10:10 pm
Updated: November 20, 2018 1:19 pm

‘We’ve got business to take care of’: Harris, Campbell say Redblacks are ready for Grey Cup on Sunday

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

After trouncing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Conference final, head coach Rick Campbell says he and his team are ready to make their fourth Grey Cup appearance since the teams inception in 2014.

The Ottawa Redblacks will soon be on their way to Edmonton to take on the Calgary Stampeders at the 106th Grey Cup.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Rick Campbell and Quarterback Trevor Harris spoke to media about the upcoming competition.

This is the fourth appearance for the Redblacks since their inauguration in 2014 and it’s the second time the team has played the Calgary Stampeders for the championship. Ottawa defeated Calgary 39-33 in 2016.

WATCH: Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris speaks to the media in Ottawa before heading off to Grey Cup

In last Sunday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris broke the record for touchdown passes in a post-season game with six.

The game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 25 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.

