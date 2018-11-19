‘We’ve got business to take care of’: Harris, Campbell say Redblacks are ready for Grey Cup on Sunday

The Ottawa Redblacks will soon be on their way to Edmonton to take on the Calgary Stampeders at the 106th Grey Cup.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Rick Campbell and Quarterback Trevor Harris spoke to media about the upcoming competition.

This is the fourth appearance for the Redblacks since their inauguration in 2014 and it’s the second time the team has played the Calgary Stampeders for the championship. Ottawa defeated Calgary 39-33 in 2016.

In last Sunday’s game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris broke the record for touchdown passes in a post-season game with six.

The game will take place on Sunday, Nov. 25 at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST.

