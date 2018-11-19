Reopening date announced for London’s historic Blackfriars Bridge

More than a year after it was lifted from its place over the Thames River for an extensive multi-million dollar rehabilitation, London’s historic Blackfriars Bridge will officially reopen in less than two weeks.

The 143-year-old bridge underwent a nine-month restoration after a structural evaluation in 2013 found corrosion and other structural deficiencies.

READ MORE: Blackfriars Bridge frame lifted into place over Thames River

Indoor restoration work commenced last winter, and over the summer, the bridge’s frame was re-assembled near the river. It was finally lowered into place in August.

Since then, crews have been installing the bridge deck and readying the bridge for its grand re-opening, which is set to take place on Dec. 1. As part of the event, officials say a “mini-parade” will move across the bridge, but no further details were provided.

The work is expected to add 75 years or more to the bridge’s life span.

READ MORE: Blackfriars Bridge restoration cost rises

The bridge was closed to vehicles in 2013 and closed to pedestrians in October 2017 ahead of the long-awaited rehabilitation. The final cost of the repairs has not been released.