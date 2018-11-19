Canada
Reopening date announced for London’s historic Blackfriars Bridge

By Reporter  Global News

The frame of the Blackfriars Bridge is lowered onto its abutments following an extensive restoration, Aug. 15, 2018.

Jaclyn Carbone/980 CFPL
More than a year after it was lifted from its place over the Thames River for an extensive multi-million dollar rehabilitation, London’s historic Blackfriars Bridge will officially reopen in less than two weeks.

The 143-year-old bridge underwent a nine-month restoration after a structural evaluation in 2013 found corrosion and other structural deficiencies.

Indoor restoration work commenced last winter, and over the summer, the bridge’s frame was re-assembled near the river. It was finally lowered into place in August.

Since then, crews have been installing the bridge deck and readying the bridge for its grand re-opening, which is set to take place on Dec. 1. As part of the event, officials say a “mini-parade” will move across the bridge, but no further details were provided.

The work is expected to add 75 years or more to the bridge’s life span.

The bridge was closed to vehicles in 2013 and closed to pedestrians in October 2017 ahead of the long-awaited rehabilitation. The final cost of the repairs has not been released.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

